dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $21.11 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00800191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.22 or 0.09348341 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

