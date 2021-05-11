MktCoin Market Cap Hits $55,046.38 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,046.38 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00719060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00244748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.88 or 0.01191872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.54 or 0.00759234 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

MktCoin Coin Trading

