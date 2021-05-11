Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Switch has increased its dividend by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 2,063,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

