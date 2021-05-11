3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, June 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

3M has raised its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.72. 2,552,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

