FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

FSKR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 949,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.