FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
FSKR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 949,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.95.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
