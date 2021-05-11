CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner Acquires 2,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

