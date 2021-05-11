Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director Marla C. Gottschalk Sells 4,200 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Potbelly stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 276,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
