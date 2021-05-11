Nicholas Graham Sells 2,573 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,209. The company has a market capitalization of $925.44 million, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

