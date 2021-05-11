Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 2,000 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 10,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,349. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.42 million, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

