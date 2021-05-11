Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. Sells 5,040 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 738,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.