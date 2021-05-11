AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 41,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,544. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

