Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
DBOEY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
