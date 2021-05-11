Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DBOEY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

