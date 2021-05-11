Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,033,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

