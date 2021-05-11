CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 1,394,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

