Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,858,546 shares in the company, valued at $68,858,172.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,447,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,916,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

