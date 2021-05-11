Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Brokerages predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 658,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,246. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

