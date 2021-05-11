Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 752,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

