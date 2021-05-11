Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Laidlaw reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

