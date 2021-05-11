BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 76,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $220,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

