Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $18.42 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $18.42 million and $47.09 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

