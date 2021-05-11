Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $139.84 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $139.84 million and $57.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00084989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00107925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00795943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.55 or 0.09388493 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

