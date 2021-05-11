Frax Share Price Tops $5.47 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $55.17 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00009656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00671883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.89 or 0.01189347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00754793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

