Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 261.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter.

MERC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

