Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $6.95 on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,590. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.72.

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

