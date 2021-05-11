Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells 13,296 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 1,043,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.