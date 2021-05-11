Danny Luburic Sells 13,230 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FBHS traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. 907,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,148. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

