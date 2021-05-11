First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan Sells 218,409 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Bryan Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Horizon alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52.

On Thursday, February 11th, D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 5,761,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,416. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.