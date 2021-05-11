Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 820 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $43,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. 51,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

