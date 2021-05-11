CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CORR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 373,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,548. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

