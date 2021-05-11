Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,222. The firm has a market cap of $758.38 million, a PE ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

