Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

ALKT stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 165,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,513. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.