Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 772,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. 83,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

