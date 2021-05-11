Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 772,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. 83,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,948. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
