Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 489,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,071. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

