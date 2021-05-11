Playcent Tops 1-Day Volume of $522,265.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $522,265.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

