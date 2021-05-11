XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

