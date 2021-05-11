Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

