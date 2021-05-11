Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $970,001.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

