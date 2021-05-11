PTON (PTON) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. PTON has a market capitalization of $614,866.35 and $310.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.32 or 0.09271002 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

