Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$23.75

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.44%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.