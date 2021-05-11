Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price at $35.75

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 370,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

