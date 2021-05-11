Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AEE stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 66,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

