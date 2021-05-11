The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HHC traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

