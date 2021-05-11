JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $390.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

