Aidos Kuneen Price Up 10% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and $1.36 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.02 or 0.07227801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.41 or 0.02566718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00656325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00196203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00789417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.39 or 0.00657589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00523694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

