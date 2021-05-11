Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post $153.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.46 million. Endava reported sales of $118.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $589.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $717.86 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $75,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $15,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Endava by 3,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 194,733 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.