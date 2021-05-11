Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $101.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.15 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $409.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.58 million, with estimates ranging from $445.53 million to $462.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 66,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,646. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $801.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

