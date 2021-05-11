Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

