SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 29,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $575,969.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,429,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,785,129.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,149 shares of company stock worth $28,116,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

