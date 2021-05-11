SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 29,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.
In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $575,969.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,429,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,785,129.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,149 shares of company stock worth $28,116,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
