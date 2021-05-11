Costello Asset Management INC Sells 170 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.31. 133,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,243. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

