One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,266 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

